Sheriff: Burger King worker shot, killed in waiting dispute

11:14 am AP - National News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a Burger King worker was fatally shot after a dispute over a delay in a food order. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office identified the shooter in a news release Sunday as 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes. Authorities say he is charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The victim was identified as 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr., who had only recently begun working at the restaurant.

