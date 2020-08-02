Philippines virus cases top 100,000 in ‘losing battle’

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Coronavirus infections in the Philippines surged past 100,000 Sunday in a troubling milestone after medical groups declared that the country was waging “a losing battle” against the virus and asked the president to reimpose a lockdown in the capital. The Department of Health reported a record-high daily tally of 5,032 on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 103,185, including more than 2,000 deaths. The Philippines has the second-most cases in Southeast Asia after Indonesia. Leaders of nearly 100 medical organizations held a news conference Saturday and warned that the health system may collapse as many medical personnel fall ill or resign out of fear, fatigue and poor working conditions.