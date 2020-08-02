Israel’s Netanyahu rails at media over protests against him

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has railed at swelling protests against his rule, saying they are egged on by a biased media that distorts facts and cheers on the demonstrators. In a six-minute rant at a meeting of his Cabinet Sunday, Netanyahu slammed the media for “inflaming” the protests and for misrepresenting incidents of violence against the protesters. Netanyahu has faced a wave of protests in recent weeks, with demonstrators calling for the resignation of the long-serving leader, who is on trial for corruption charges. They’ve also panned his handling of the coronavirus crisis. Netanyahu calls the protests dens of “anarchists” and “leftists” out to topple “a strong right-wing leader.”