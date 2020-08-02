India reports 55,000 virus cases, Florida faces storm

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has reported nearly 55,000 new coronavirus cases and Japan recorded more than 1,500 for a second day while Florida braces for a tropical storm that threatened to hamper anti-disease efforts. A curfew was imposed on Australia’s second-biggest city, Melbourne, following a spike in cases. Governments worldwide have reported a total of 684,075 deaths and 17.8 million cases. The United States, India and South Africa are struggling to rein in their first wave of infections while South Korea and other countries where the disease abated try to avert a second wave as curbs on travel and trade ease.