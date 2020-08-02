 Skip to Content

House Dems seek to hold suburbs as Trump’s slide worries GOP

New
5:11 am AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — This election year’s battle for control of the House is once again hinging heavily on a fight over suburban voters. Suburban districts vary, with some having a clear urban influence and others with a more rural feel. Either way, one of the overriding factors will be how President Donald Trump is viewed in the district. Right now, that’s a problem for Republicans because his dismal polling numbers are damaging down-ballot GOP candidates. Some Republicans say the House GOP may actually lose seats in this election. That’s a far cry from their early hopes of recapturing control of the chamber. 

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film