Clock is ticking on Trump comeback as early voting nears

5:03 am AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s aides are increasingly worried that the 2020 campaign may have already been defined as a referendum on Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also a concern is that the election will feature a historic shift to remote and early vote options as nervous Americans avoid the physical ballot box. That’s leaving the president’s campaign in a scramble for a reset, pushing pause on advertising while struggling with both finding a cohesive message and a way to safely put the president on the road in front of voters.

Associated Press

