British woman in Malaysia court for trial in husband’s death

9:38 pm AP - National News

ALOR SETAR, Malaysia (AP) — A British woman accused of stabbing her husband to death at their Malaysian resort home entered court for the start of a murder trial that could end with her sentenced to be hanged. Samantha Jones was charged after police found a blood-stained kitchen knife in the couple’s home where John William Jones was found dead in 2018. Police have said Jones confessed she stabbed her husband in the chest during a heated argument. The couple moved to the tropical Langkawi island 11 years ago. A conviction for murder carries a mandatory death sentence by hanging.

Associated Press

