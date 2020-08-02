 Skip to Content

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recovers from coronavirus

5:42 am AP - National News

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been discharged from a Mumbai hospital after undergoing three weeks of treatment for the coronavirus. His actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, who is still in the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital with the virus, said in a tweet Sunday that his father has tested negative and will rest at home. Both were hospitalized on July 11. Abhishek Bachchan’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter, who both also contracted the virus, left the hospital last week after recovering. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a top Bollywood actress. The elder Bachchan, who is 77, has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and television host.

Associated Press

