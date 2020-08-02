Asian shares mixed on US-China tensions, Wall Street gains

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as investors eyeball surging coronavirus cases in the region. Benchmarks in Japan, Australia and Shanghai rose on Monday, while those in South Korea and Hong Kong slipped. Japan reported revised data showing the world’s third largest economy shrank at an annual rate of 2.2% in the second quarter, while a survey showed Chinese manufacturing activity picked up. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that President Donald Trump plans to take action on a what he sees as a broad array of national security risks presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist Party, adding to market jitters.