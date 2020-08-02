Afghan troops kill senior Islamic State militant

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s intelligence service says the country’s special forces have killed a high-ranking official with the local Islamic State group. A statement late Saturday said the slain militant was an intelligence leader for IS. It said he was killed in the eastern Nangahar province. He was suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in Afghanistan. The war-torn country has seen a recent spike in violence, with most attacks claimed by the local IS affiliate. A United Nations report last month estimated there are around 2,200 IS members in Afghanistan.