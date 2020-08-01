Vietnam reports more than 2 dozen new cases, 2nd death

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has reported more than two dozen new cases of the coronavirus, while a second man died of virus complications a day after the country recorded its first death from COVID-19. Of the 28 new cases, 20 are from Da Nang hospitals, six from local community transmissions in Da Nang and two Vietnamese nationals returning from Indonesia. Vietnam had been seen as a global success story in combating the coronavirus, with no deaths and no confirmed cases of local transmission for 99 days. But a week ago, an outbreak began at a Da Nang hospital. It has spread to six parts of the country, including three of the largest cities, forcing authorities to reimpose virus restrictions.