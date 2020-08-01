 Skip to Content

Vietnam reports 2nd death, more cases linked to hospital

6:04 am AP - National News

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A second person has died of coronavirus complications in Vietnam, a day after it recorded its first-ever death as it struggles with a renewed outbreak after 99 days with no local cases. Both men died in a hospital in Da Nang, a hot spot with more than 100 cases in the past week, more than half of them patients. The Health Ministry says a 61 year-old man died on Friday evening of septic shock and chronic kidney failure. The country’s first fatality was a 70-year-old who was being treated for a kidney illness. The country’s first fatality was a 70-year-old who was being treated for a kidney illness. Vietnam reported 28 new virus cases on Saturday, including 20 from Da Nang hospitals.

Associated Press

