 Skip to Content

Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions

New
4:52 am AP - National News

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of protesters against German coronavirus restrictions converged Saturday in Berlin for a demonstration proclaiming “the end of the pandemic” has arrived, as authorities voice increasing concern about an upturn in new infections. A whistling and cheering crowd marched through downtown Berlin from the Brandenburg Gate with few masks in sight on Saturday. Protesters held up home-made placards featuring slogans that included “Corona, false alarm,” “We are being forced to wear a muzzle,” and “Natural defense instead of vaccination.” German officials pleaded with the public this week to observe social distancing and mask-wearing rules. The national disease control center reported 955 new cases Friday, a high number by recent standards that underlined the upward trend.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film