 Skip to Content

Texas city commissioner killed in gun battle with police

11:40 am AP - National News

MISSION, Texas (AP) — A city commissioner in south Texas was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with police at his home. Mission Police Chief Robert Dominguez said 39-year-old Sullivan City Commissioner Gabriel Salinas was found dead in his home early Friday following the shooting that occurred after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at Salinas’ home in which his girlfriend was cut with a knife or machete and her 4-year-old son was injured. Dominguez said the child was treated and released for a head injury and the 39-year-old woman was in critical condition, but expected to recover.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film