Q&A: What would a US ban on Chinese-owned app TikTok mean?

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump says he wants to take action as soon as Saturday to ban the popular Chinese-owned video app, TikTok, which has been a source of national security and censorship concerns. The threat comes as Microsoft Corp. is in advanced talks to buy the Chinese app, owned by Bytedance Ltd. That’s according to a person familiar with the discussions who spoke only on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity to the negotiations. Microsoft has declined to comment. It’s not clear whether Trump would accept a divestment as a concession.