Portland protest strives for peace as U.S. forces drawn down

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — More than a thousand people are peacefully protesting for a second night in downtown Portland, Oregon. The protest late Friday into Saturday morning comes about three days after the announcement that the presence of U.S. agents would be reduced. The protest mimicked what took place overnight Thursday, when demonstrations ended without any major confrontations, violence or arrests for the first time in weeks. The change in tone outside a federal courthouse that’s become ground zero in clashes between demonstrators and federal agents came after the U.S. government began drawing down its forces under a deal between Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and the Trump administration.