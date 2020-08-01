Italian island runs out of room to quarantine new migrants

ROME (AP) — About 250 more Tunisian migrants in small boats have reached a tiny Italian island that has run out of room to quarantine them. The Sicilian newspaper Giornale di Sicilia quoted Lampedusa’s mayor as saying Saturday the island can’t wait until the government sends a ferry so the migrants can be isolated aboard for 14 days as required by Italy’s anti-coronavirus measures. The mayor said the island’s migrant holding center was built for a maximum capacity of 95 people and was already holding 950 when the latest passengers arrived. The 250 who arrived between Friday night and Saturday are being kept on the dock until a solution is found.