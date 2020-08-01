France starts testing travelers from 16 nations for virus

PARIS (AP) — Travelers entering France from 16 countries where the coronavirus is circulating widely are having to undergo virus tests upon arrival at French airports and ports. French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced last month that the tests would be required starting Saturday for arriving passengers from the listed countries unless they present proof of a negative test done within 72 hours of their departure. Those who test positive in France must quarantine for 14 days. France is not permitting general travel to and from the 16 countries, which include the United States and Brazil. The testing requirement only applies to French citizens who live in those or citizens of those countries with a residence in France.