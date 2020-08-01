 Skip to Content

Astronauts face final leg of SpaceX test flight: coming home

New
11:05 am AP - National News

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A pair of NASA astronauts face the final and most important part of their SpaceX test flight: returning to Earth with a rare splashdown. Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken took part Saturday in a farewell ceremony at the International Space Station, hours ahead of their planned departure on a SpaceX Dragon capsule. NASA says despite approaching Hurricane Isaias, the weather looks favorable for a Sunday afternoon splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola, Florida, the new prime site. It will be the first splashdown for astronauts in 45 years. 

Associated Press

