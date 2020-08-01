Afghan troops kill senior Islamic state militant

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Afghan intelligence service says it has killed a high ranking official with the Islamic State affiliate in an operation in eastern Afghanistan. A statement released by the National Directorate of Security late Saturday said the militant was an intelligence leader for the Islamic State and special forces killed him near Jalalabad. He was suspected of being involved in several deadly attacks against both military and civilian targets in Afghanistan. A United Nations report recently released a report saying there had been a 13% drop in the number of civilians killed and wounded in Afghanistan this year.