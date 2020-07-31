 Skip to Content

Thai court allows Cambodian class action against Thai firm

6:10 am AP - National News

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court has ruled that several hundred villagers in Cambodia who were displaced from their homes may file a class action suit against the Thai company they believe was responsible. The decision was hailed as trailblazing by land rights activists. The court issued the ruling in a case in which Cambodian farmers are suing Thailand’s Mitr Phol company, one of the world’s largest sugar producers. About 700 families were forcibly evicted from their homes in 2008-2009 when Cambodian subsidiaries of Mitr Phol were acquiring plots of land in a Cambodian government-approved plan to turn a northwestern province into a sugar production hub.

Associated Press

