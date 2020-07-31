Students return to campus amid virus growth in some states

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The first wave of college students returning to their dorms aren’t finding the typical mobs of students and parents. What many of them found Friday were strict safety protocols and heightened anxiety amid a pandemic where virus infections are growing in more than two dozen states. Across the country, students are jumping through additional hoops by getting tests, navigating travel quarantines and abiding by strict rules. At North Carolina State University, the return of students was staggered over 10 days and students were greeted Friday by socially distant volunteers donning masks and face shields.