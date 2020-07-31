Report: U-Michigan’s academic official was serial harasser

DETROIT (AP) — A University of Michigan professor who became the school’s top academic officer committed sexual misconduct during his long career. That’s the conclusion of an investigation by a law firm hired by the university. The report says Martin Philbert harassed graduate students and staff and regularly had sex in campus offices. Philbert was fired as provost in March, weeks after being put on leave. President Mark Schlissel had promoted him in 2017. Philbert spent 25 years on campus, rising from toxicology professor to dean of the School of Public Health and then provost. He declined to speak to investigators.