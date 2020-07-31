 Skip to Content

Pakistan launches probe into death of lions during transport

3:26 am AP - National News

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the deaths of a pair of lions that died two days apart during their transfer from an Islamabad zoo to an animal sanctuary in eastern Pakistan. The chairman of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board, a government agency, says the lion and lioness were healthy when handed over to staff at a private animal sanctuary this week to transport them out of the Marghazar Zoo. He said his organization was initially informed that a lion had died apparently due to “humid and hot weather” while being moved. But on Wednesday they learned the lioness had died also.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film