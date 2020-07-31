Portland protest scene relatively calm after US drawdown

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The first nightly protest in Portland after a deal was struck for federal agents to withdraw from the city was largely peaceful after state troopers took over patrolling duties outside a federal courthouse. The demonstrations Thursday night that carried into Friday morning were in sharp contrast to the two weeks of violent clashes between protesters and the federal agents sent to Portland by President Donald Trump. State and local officers stepped up their presence as part of a deal forged with Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. The Oregonian newspaper reports there were few signs of confrontation between demonstrators and state police.