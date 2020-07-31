 Skip to Content

Officials declare Allegiant Stadium in Vegas almost complete

New
3:03 pm AP - National News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials are declaring “substantial completion” of the $2 billion stadium built for the NFL’s relocated Raiders in Las Vegas. Friday has long been the target date to finish Allegiant Stadium, the 65,000-seat, domed venue just off the Las Vegas Strip. County officials have issued a temporary occupancy permit, but officials acknowledge the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting scheduled events. A sold-out Garth Brooks concert at the stadium was rescheduled from next month to late February. The first Raiders game at the stadium is a scheduled Monday night matchup Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film