Iraq’s PM says early elections to be held June next year

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s prime minister says early elections will be held in June next year, fulfilling a promise made when he took office to meet a key demand of anti-government protesters. the prime minister said on Friday that general elections would be held on June 6, a year earlier than scheduled. It is unclear under what electoral law next year’s elections will be held. The U.N. mission in Iraq welcomed his announcement and said it was ready to provide support and technical advice, if requested by the Iraqi government. Parliament approved a new law in December aimed at giving political independents a better chance of winning parliament seats.