France, Spain report startling coronavirus hits to economies

PARIS (AP) — France and Spain have both reported precipitous contractions for their coronavirus-battered economies. The French statistics agency says the country’s economy shrank by nearly 14% in the second quarter, when France was in coronavirus lockdown. The Spanish economy shrank by 18.5% in April to June, by far the sharpest slump since the country’s national statistics agency began collecting data. France has now suffered three consecutive quarters of negative growth in a worsening recession. Friday’s morose data starkly illustrated the punishing economic cost of the coronavirus lockdowns. The pain to jobs and industries is proving so intense that the French government is talking down the possibility of locking down again.