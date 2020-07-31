 Skip to Content

Father drowns trying to save 2 children in Lake Michigan

7:25 am AP - National News

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 44-year-old Indiana man has drowned in Lake Michigan while trying to save his two children. Police say four people were seen struggling in the lake about 8 p.m. Thursday at Lions Park Beach in southwestern Michigan’s St. Joseph. The man’s two children, ages 17 and 12, were swept away. They were rescued by a St. Joseph reserve officer. Their father was pulled from the water, but later was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was from Lakeville, Indiana, south of South Bend. A man on a surfboard was able to rescue the other two people.

Associated Press

