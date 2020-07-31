Dominion overhauls leadership; Farrell stepping down as CEO

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has announced a reorganized executive leadership team, including a new CEO. The Richmond, Virginia-based energy company said Friday that current chairman, president and CEO Thomas Farrell II will become the company’s executive chair, effective Oct. 1. In that role, Farrell will continue to serve as chair of the Board of Directors. The company said in a news release that Robert Blue is being promoted to president and CEO, reporting to Farrell. Edward “Ed” Baine will be promoted to president-Dominion Energy Virginia. Dominion Energy serves more than 7 million customers in 20 states with businesses with electricity or natural gas.