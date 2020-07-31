Judge bans lawyers from identifying Epstein abuse victims

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says lawyers for a British socialite can’t publicly identify women who accuse her of participating in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of teenagers. Lawyers for Epstein’s ex-girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, argued that they could publicly identify women who’d spoken publicly about Maxwell or Epstein. But U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan said Friday that not all accusations or public statements are equal. Prosecutors argued that the women could be harassed or intimidated if Maxwell’s lawyers got their way. Epstein killed himself last August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was recently charged with recruiting at least three girls to be abused by Epstein. She denies the allegations.