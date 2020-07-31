Costa Rica groups test stuck Nicaragua migrants for COVID-19

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Costa Rican doctors have begun giving free coronavirus tests to about 200 Nicaraguan migrants who have been stranded at the two countries’ border because the Nicaraguan government has demanded negative test results. Clinica Biblica Hospital in the capital of San Jose sent a mobile lab to the Penas Blancas border crossing. A number of nonprofit groups arranged for the lab to travel to the border for the tests that began Friday. The groups received financial support from the private sector, foreign donors and Costa Rica’s government. Many of the migrants had been working in Costa Rica, but lost their jobs and couldn’t make ends meet once the pandemic struck.