Carjacking suspect charged in shooting of 3 Chicago officers

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a convicted felon on parole has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of three Chicago officers outside a police station. Police say 26-year-old carjacking suspect Lovelle Jordan began firing Thursday after officers opened a squad car door to lead him into the station. The officers returned fire and wounded him. Charges were announced Friday. Deputy Chief Brendan Deenihan says police handcuffed Jordan’s hands behind his back when he was arrested, but he apparently was able to move his hands to the front while being transported to the station. He says Jordan apparently had a gun hidden close to his privates.