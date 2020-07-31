 Skip to Content

California officials report first virus death of a child

6:14 pm AP - National News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health officials have reported the state’s first coronavirus death of a child. The state Department of Public Health said Friday the victim was a teenager, had other health conditions and died in the Central Valley.  No other details were released. The state’s death toll surpassed 9,000 on Friday, and three-quarters were 65 and older. Only about 9% of California’s half-million confirmed virus cases are children. It’s extremely rare for children to die of the coronavirus. As of mid-July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 228 children had died of the disease in the U.S., less than 0.2% of the nation’s deaths.  

Associated Press

