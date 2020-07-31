 Skip to Content

British Airways owner books loss as pandemic stalls travel

2:56 am AP - National News

LONDON (AP) — The parent company of British Airways reeled to an after loss of 3.8 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in the first six months of the year as travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic ate into the bottom line. By way of comparison, IAG reported 806 million euros in profit in the same period a year ago. Passenger traffic dropped by 98.4 percent in the second quarter amid government travel restrictions. The company announced it plans to raise 2.75 billion euros through a proposed capital increase. Chief executive Willie Walsh predicted that passenger levels wouldn’t return to pre-virus levels until 2023, and that it’s “restructuring its cost base to reduce each airline’s size.”

Associated Press

