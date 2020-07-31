Cardinals-Brewers game postponed after 2 St. Louis positives

NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s game between St. Louis and Milwaukee was postponed after two Cardinals employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The league says the postponement in Milwaukee “is consistent with protocols to allow enough time for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted.” The teams plan to resume their schedule Saturday night at Miller Park, pending results from the testing and tracing. Two other games scheduled for Friday involving the Marlins, Nationals, Blue Jays and Phillies had already been postponed because of an outbreak among Miami players and two positive tests on Philadelphia’s coaching staff.