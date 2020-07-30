US average mortgage rates decline; 30-year loan at 2.99%

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages declined this week, remaining near historic lows as the key 30-year loan slipped back below 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports the average rate on the 30-year home loan eased to 2.99% from 3.01% last week. The benchmark rate hasn’t fallen below the 3% mark for 50 years. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.51% from 2.54% last week. Homebuying demand continues as one of few bright spots in the economy, with the recovery stagnating and economic indicators pointing to slow growth and possible persistent high unemployment, Freddie Mac says.