Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Isaias is battering Puerto Rico with high winds and heavy rains as it heads to the U.S. mainland. Isaias on Thursday was located about 100 miles west southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and about 160 miles southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving west northwest at 21 mph. Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said Isaias broke the record as the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm. Klotzbach tweeted that the previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005.