 Skip to Content

Storm Isaias unleashes flooding, landslides in Puerto Rico

New
4:13 am AP - National News

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Isaias is battering Puerto Rico with high winds and heavy rains as it heads to the U.S. mainland. Isaias on Thursday was located about 100 miles west southwest of Ponce, Puerto Rico, and about 160 miles southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving west northwest at 21 mph. Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said Isaias broke the record as the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm. Klotzbach tweeted that the previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film