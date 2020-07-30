Toronto sets lineup, Regina King to debut Muhammad Ali film

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday unveiled a lineup that bore little in common with its normal barrage of awards contenders and premier fall films, but features the directorial debut of Regina King and the latest documentaries from Frederick Wiseman and Werner Herzog. Toronto has plotted a largely virtual 45th edition due to the pandemic. In normal years, TIFF is the largest film festival in North America. This year, it has drastically scaled down its plans and scrapped together 50 films or TV series from around the world, leaning on projects set to debut on streaming services or television this fall. The festival is set to run Sept. 10-19.