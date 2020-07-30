 Skip to Content

Slaying at US judge’s home raises concern about cyberthreats

2:30 pm AP - National News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The deadly shooting at a federal judge’s home in New Jersey this month is raising concerns about the need to monitor online attacks aimed at the nation’s judges. Lawyers who represent cyber-stalking victims say the suspect’s misogynist posts and familiarity with weapons should have set off warnings. Investigators tell the AP that suspect Roy Den Hollander had compiled information on about a dozen women judges, including Judge Esther Salas. The July 19 attack killed her son and wounded her husband. It also revived painful memories for a Chicago judge who lost her husband and mother in a similar attack in 2005. 

Associated Press

