Serbian president defends probe against NGOs, other critics

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president has defended his government’s probe into money laundering and financing of terrorism against dozens of rights groups and independent journalists who are critical of his policies. President Aleksandar Vucic denied Thursday that the investigation launched by the finance ministry against 20 individuals and 37 non-governmental organizations is a targeted attack on critics, saying it’s a regular proceeding. The civic groups have demanded that the Serbian government immediately cease what they say is an abuse of the mechanism against money laundering and financing terrorism to intimidate organizations that act as checks and balances for the executive.