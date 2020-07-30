 Skip to Content

Reports: Hong Kong may postpone election, citing coronavirus

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media say the government may postpone highly anticipated legislative elections, citing a worsening coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese city. An announcement could come Friday evening, the reports said, quoting unnamed sources. The elections – scheduled for Sept. 6 – could be deferred for up to a year, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper. Hong Kong has seen a surge in coronavirus infections since the beginning of July. A postponement would be a setback for the opposition, which was hoping to capitalize on disenchantment with the current pro-Beijing majority to make gains.

