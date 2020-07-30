 Skip to Content

Red panda born in Berlin as part of global breeding program

3:59 am AP - National News

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin zoo says a rare red panda has been born, only a few months after its parents were brought to the German capital from India. The little cub was first discovered on June 6 in its mother’s cave. It is the size of a guinea pig now. The Tierpark Zoo said Thursday the yet-unnamed animal is the 10th red panda to be born in Berlin as part of an international breeding program to help protect the endangered animals. The red panda is originally a native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China.

Associated Press

