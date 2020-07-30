Placido Domingo to receive lifetime award in Austria

SOAVE, Italy (AP) — Placido Domingo will make his first public appearance since recovering from coronavirus to accept a lifetime achievement award in Austria next week. The famed tenor will receive the honor on Aug. 6 in Salzburg by the organization behind Austria’s Music Prize, at an invitation-only ceremony. Domingo, who was reportedly hospitalized for the virus in Mexico, will go on to perform this summer in Caserta near Naples and in Verona in northern Italy in August. European venues have continued to stand behind the star, even after allegations of sexual misconduct reported by the Associated Press have tarnished his image in the United States.