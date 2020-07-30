Oneida tribe wins closely watched Wisconsin legal fight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal appeals court has sided with the Oneida Tribe of Wisconsin in its fight with the village of Hobart over its authority to require a special events permit to hold an apple festival. While the lawsuit was about whether the tribe needed a permit for its annual Big Apple Fest, the underlying issue of tribal sovereignty could have wide-ranging impacts across the country. The tribe had support from the state of Wisconsin, the U.S. government and others in its appeal. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday overturned a lower court’s ruling in favor of Hobart, siding instead with the tribe.