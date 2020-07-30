Ohio House picks GOP ex-justice to replace its ousted leader

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican lawmakers have chosen former state Supreme Court justice and current Rep. Bob Cupp to lead the Ohio House, replacing the speaker ousted amid a scandal. House members voted in favor of the veteran lawmaker from Lima on Thursday. It came hours after their historic, unanimous vote to remove Rep. Larry Householder as speaker because he was indicted in an alleged $60 million bribery scheme. His colleagues believe the soft-spoken Cupp will bring the chamber what Householder could not: unity. Cupp promised to work to restore the public’s trust in elected officials. The House minority leader noted that every member of her Democratic caucus voted against him.