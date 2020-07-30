Malaysia opposition state calls for polls to foil takeover

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — An opposition-ruled state has called for snap elections, thwarting attempts by Malaysia’s ruling alliance to take over the state through defections. Sabah chief minister Shafie Apdal acted after a ruling party politician claimed he had majority support of lawmakers to form a new government. The attempted takeover of Sabah was reminiscent of how Malaysia’s current prime minister took power in March. His alliance has since taken control of many states after lawmakers defected. The opposition now controls only poor-but-resource-rich Sabah and two of the country’s richest states, Selangor and Penang. An election must be held within 60 days. Sabah and neighboring Sarawak states hold about a quarter of parliament seats and are seen as crucial for political leverage.