Joining the conflict in Libya, Turkey sees economic gains

5:36 am AP - National News

CAIRO (AP) — Turkey is expanding its footprint in conflict-ridden Libya, fueling the country’s civil war and deepening fault lines with Mediterranean neighbors and between international allies. For the first time, Libyan officials inside the Tripoli-based government have spoken to The Associated Press about their ally’s motivations for getting involved in a war hundreds of miles away. They describe the relationship as one of necessity. In return for Turkish military support, they say their U.N.-supported government is now a partner in a controversial deal to redraw maritime borders, and Turkish companies stand to profit from lucrative reconstruction contracts. 

Associated Press

