3 former presidents mourn John Lewis at funeral in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Three former presidents were in attendance at John Lewis’ funeral as he is mourned, revered and celebrated as an American hero at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. The private funeral occurred Thursday after nearly a week of mourning that took him from his birthplace in Alabama to the nation’s capital to his final resting place in his home of Atlanta. Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80. Former President Barack Obama called Lewis “a man of pure joy and unbreakable perseverance” during a fiery speech in which he hearkened back to Lewis’ legacy and connected it to the ongoing fight against those who are trying to restrict voting right.