Jailed Basque leader swaps prison for house arrest in France

PARIS (AP) — A longtime chief of the violent Basque separatist group ETA has been freed from a French prison, swapping a jail cell for house arrest with an electronic monitoring bracelet. The former ETA leader, known by the alias Josu Ternera, will only be able to leave his residence on pre-agreed days and at hours determined by the Paris Court of Appeal. He was freed from Paris’ La Santé prison. He was arrested in a French Alps town in May 2019 after 17 years on the run. ETA killed more than 850 people during a decades-long violent campaign to create an independent state in northern Spain and southern France.